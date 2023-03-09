x
Driver hits patrol car while police investigate Clayton County hit-and-run

The force of the crash caused one patrol vehicle to smash into another. Officers were outside investigating at the time of the crash.
Credit: Clayton County patrol car damaged

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two police vehicles were damaged while officers were on the scene of a hit-and-run along I-75 South, according to a Facebook post from Clayton County Police

Officers were investigating a hit-and-run that happened Thursday at Forest Parkway. Just after 3 a.m., officials said another person “drove around several emergency vehicles” before hitting a patrol vehicle. 

The force of the crash caused one patrol vehicle to smash into another. The officers were outside of the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash. No one was hurt, but one of the vehicles took a significant amount of damage to the back end. 

