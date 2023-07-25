Dunwoody Police to see pay bump starting next week

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police Department will see another pay increase for select roles starting next week.
Dunwoody City Council voted Monday to approve the mid-year pay bump. It averages 10% for police officers, detectives, sergeants and lieutenants, according to the city, and will go into effect Aug. 1. This raise will be in addition to the 4% increase the department saw at the start of this year.
This means the starting pay for a police officer with a high school degree and no public safety experience is $56,970 beginning August 2023. This is up more than $12,000 from the starting pay around August 2020.
Comparatively, the starting pay for a police officer with a bachelor's degree and five years of public safety experience will be $68,544. The department also offers a $10,000 signing bonus, a housing stipend for living in the city limits and free fitness center membership among other benefits.
The salary package approved by the city council also adjusted the pay for other city personnel by 4%.