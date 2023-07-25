Dunwoody Police to see pay bump starting next week

This is on top of the 4% increase the police force received earlier this year.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police Department will see another pay increase for select roles starting next week.

Dunwoody City Council voted Monday to approve the mid-year pay bump. It averages 10% for police officers, detectives, sergeants and lieutenants, according to the city, and will go into effect Aug. 1. This raise will be in addition to the 4% increase the department saw at the start of this year.

This means the starting pay for a police officer with a high school degree and no public safety experience is $56,970 beginning August 2023. This is up more than $12,000 from the starting pay around August 2020.

Comparatively, the starting pay for a police officer with a bachelor's degree and five years of public safety experience will be $68,544. The department also offers a $10,000 signing bonus, a housing stipend for living in the city limits and free fitness center membership among other benefits.