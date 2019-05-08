DUNWOODY, Ga. — As people across the country try and grapple with more casualties from gun violence, the Dunwoody Police Department is sharing a profound message: "This has to stop!"

The police department posted the plea for the end to gun violence with a sobering political cartoon of a man standing in front of a display of "Mass shooting condolence cards" for grim occasions - attacks on malls, schools, churches and concerts.

The cartoon reflects the bleak reality of the frequency of mass shootings in the United States.

"Too many victims. Too many times. This has to stop!" the police department posted.

Over the weekend, a combined 29 people were killed in separate mass shootings in less than 24 hours in both El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Dozens more were injured.

In the wake of the shootings, the Dunwoody Police Department will be offering another CRASE Course (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) for the public. The date of the next course has not yet been announced.

