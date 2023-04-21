2 hurt after shooting in Dunwoody, police say

Authorities said it happened at 10216 Madison Dr., which appears to be the address of an apartment complex.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile from Perimeter Mall Friday evening.

The police department said one person was shot in the chest and another person was shot in the ankle.

Details are limited at this time. No word from police yet if anyone is in custody, as investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

