Gun confiscated at East Coweta High School | Letter from principal describes incident

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A gun was taken away from a student at East Coweta High School Thursday morning, according to a statement from the principal.

Administrators apparently received an anonymous tip that a student on campus might have a firearm around 11:45 a.m.

The principal said school resource officers quickly found the student and removed him from class to investigate. It was eventually discovered he had a pistol on him, which the principal said was confiscated.

As for the student himself, the principal said he was removed from campus and "will face appropriate and serious legal and disciplinary consequences."

The statement from the school said that, at this time, they don't believe the gun was tied to a deliberate threat but nonetheless is extremely dangerous.

Principal Steve Allen's note to parents stated: