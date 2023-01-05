16-year-old shot to death at East Point MARTA station identified, suspects in custody

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen that was killed as Jaylan Major.

Two teens are behind bars accused in the death of a 16-year-old after they were shot in the head at an East Point MARTA station Sunday, police said.

MARTA Police Department said officers were called to the station around 3 p.m. Sunday after the victim was shot on the northbound platform during a busy weekend for Atlanta.

According to arrest warrants, officers arrived at the rail station and found Major bleeding from the head. As they worked to collect evidence, authorities said one shell casing was on the platform and a gun was found in nearby bushes.

East Point Police officials said that a 15-year-old pulled the trigger leading to Major's death. An 18-year-old was with the other teen at the time of the shooting. Warrants reveal that a third person was also detained at the initial scene but was determined to be a friend of Major's.

The four were involved in an argument that became physical, with Major stepping into the fight after one of the teens punched his friend, warrants show. That's when one teen fired a single shot, killing Major, according to arrest records.

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a handgun and voluntary manslaughter and the 18-year-old was charged with simple battery involuntary manslaughter, according to police.

