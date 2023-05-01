Viral chase video shows man tackled by bystander on I-20 while trying to run from troopers

During the traffic stop, troopers realized that the Camaro was the same as one that fled from them Friday night.

ATLANTA — Georgia State Troopers arrested a man that was tackled by a bystander after they said he "reversed into a trooper," crashed into a patrol vehicle and hit another car to avoid arrest.

The series of crashes happened Sunday along I-20 eastbound near Moreland Avenue, according to a release. Troopers spotted a black Chevy Camaro speeding along I-20 and pulled the car over.

During the traffic stop, troopers realized that the Camaro was the same as one that fled from them Friday night. Several more troopers arrived on scene, blocking the car from the front.

The driver then “reversed into a trooper,” and tried to drive around another, but slammed into their patrol vehicle. Troopers were able to pin the driver using their cars, but he broke free from the pin, speeding into I-20 eastbound.

While driving back into traffic, the driver hit another vehicle. Following the crash, the driver got out of his Camaro and began running, but was Tased by police.

The incident went viral through video that was captured by drivers and posted to social media channels including ATL Uncensored.

With one handcuff on, he was able to wriggle away from troopers and jump over a retention wall, landing in the emergency lane of I-20 westbound. He was then tackled by a bystander who finished putting both handcuffs on him.

Troopers caught up to the pair and took the driver into custody. The driver was then taken to Grady Hospital and once cleared, taken to Fulton County Jail for charges.