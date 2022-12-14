'Pain is real' | East Point woman continues search for those involved in husband's shooting death outside ATM

Juan Lopez was shot and killed outside of an ATM on Black Friday last year while on the phone with his sister.

EAST POINT, Ga. — A wife is still mourning the loss of her husband and continues searching for answers one year after he was shot and killed outside of an East Point ATM.

Police said they believe multiple people shot 29-year-old Juan Lopez, but a year later, only one person has been arrested.

East Point police are still looking into video evidence from that night, where you can see a man walking in the Waffle House parking lot on Washington Road right after the murder, and near the location of the incident.

Juan's wife, Yessica Lopez, says it's been a year of heartbreak and fear.

“There’s a lot of plans that I had to do on my own… parties, birthdays, holidays, there’s always a chair missing," she said. "So it's hard."

Juan was shot and killed while he was on the phone with his sister. So far, only Shane Knight has been arrested and charged with murder.

Yessica says she will keep pushing for answers.

“Nothing will bring him back, but at least I can sleep knowing that they got what was coming for them, you know at least they won’t have the opportunity to hurt someone else," she told 11Alive.

She said that what happened that night has deterred her from being out at night, fearing for her safety and those of others.

“There is one [behind] bars but other than that, there hasn’t been any new news. I don’t go out at night, especially this time of year," Yessica said. "It's not safe for anybody. Other than that, my safety is my family. I feel safe with them."

Police said detectives working this case have a combined more than 100 years of experience between them all.

They hope someone comes forward to identify the person in the video, and help them solve the case.

"I feel like a person like my husband has to have justice," she said. "It would be injustice not to have it because some people just kind of have that impact. That it has to be done. Some way or another."

On the anniversary of Juan’s death, Yessica traveled to his burial site in Mexico.

"Pain is real. Bringing that justice will ease it, so say something. There is a time and a place. It is important to talk… there are a lot of ways to communicate – through police, detectives, there’s a case number, you can be anonymous… so if fear is what’s keeping you from talking, you are safe to talk," she added.

Back home, she said she sees him everywhere: through orbs in videos with their 2-year-old son, and through cardinals, which she believes is a sign of a loved one who has passed and is paying a visit.