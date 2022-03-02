89-year-old woman found dead in East Atlanta

The Atlanta Fire department did not immediately have further details.

ATLANTA — An 89-year-old woman was found dead in East Atlanta on Wednesday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

The fire service did not immediately have further details. The woman was found on Fayetteville Road SE near the intersection with Bouldercrest Drive SE.

AFR said its crews had had left with the Atlanta Police Department taking charge of the scene.

Atlanta Police said its units were "out at the location on a person down call" and confirmed the 89-year-old was dead at the scene.

"No information on circumstances," police said.

There is no indication the two scenes are connected, but the Fayetteville Road location is about five miles from where a man was found shot and killed along Glenwood Road in Decatur earlier on Wednesday morning.