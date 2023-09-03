Family of slain football star makes donation to Jefferson Police

Elijah Dewitt was killed last October in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills mall in Lawrenceville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JEFFERSON, Ga. — The family of a Jefferson County teen killed in Gwinnett County last year is honoring his memory with a donation to the Jefferson Police Department.

Elijah Dewitt was killed last October in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills mall in Lawrenceville outside of Dave & Buster's.

The suspects, who are also teens, were arrested in South Carolina and are now in the Gwinnett County jail.

The Dewitt family's donation will go toward the purchase, installation and operation of a new Flock Safety solar powered security camera.

Officials said the camera will join a network of cameras already in place.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.