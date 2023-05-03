'Emergency situation:' 31 dogs rescued from suspected animal cruelty case in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Animal Services only has room to house 11 of the 31 dogs. The shelter already reached its limits, housing 548 dogs in their care.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Thirty-one dogs were rescued from a "cruelty and suspected dog fighting case" in DeKalb County, according to the group's Facebook post.

Currently, DeKalb County Animal Services only has room to house 11 of the 31 dogs. The shelter already reached its limits, housing 548 dogs in their care, the post said.

The new intake of dogs is creating “more of an emergency situation” for the shelter. While the new dogs receive treatment, police are investigating the case, making adoption unlikely right now.

While the new dogs aren’t available for adoption yet, the shelter has 150 medium and large pets ready to go to a new home.

If you would like to adopt, the shelter is open Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend. If you would like to foster, you can make an appointment here or “just come in and save a life,” the post added.

If you can’t adopt or foster, donations are needed to help with the care of the new dogs. You can donate by clicking the link here.