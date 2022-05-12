Inmate in Cobb County dies at detention center

Officials have not released information on her cause of death at this time.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate has died at a Cobb County detention center.

According to a statement from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Eva Kanja was undergoing a mental health evaluation. She died on Thursday at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Kanja was charged with battery after she was arrested on April 29 while a patient at WellStar Cobb Hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Craig Owens said in the statement he has been committed to providing detainees with the "best healthcare and support possible" so officials can "save as many lives as possible."