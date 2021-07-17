Family of DeKalb teen gunned down outside grocery store says goodbye

Senseless shooting brings family, friends, and strangers together.

DECATUR, Ga. — It's been more than a week since 19-year-old Jakare McKellar was murdered outside a Food Mart grocery store in Decatur, and police still have made no arrests in the case.

The teen's death has rallied a community together over the last week. On Saturday, friends, family, and even strangers gathered to say goodbye to Jakare McKellar at the Riley Shelton Funeral Chapel.

According to police, he was gunned down outside the Food Mart grocery store on Flat Shoals Parkway on July 8. His family says someone drove by and started shooting.

The teen's grandmother, Johnnie Jones says she will not let his death be in vain, “I love him. I’m going to miss him. But one thing I will vow is to shut that store down."

Police say they have seen crime increase at the grocery store with police responding to a total of nine shootings since 2019 resulting in three deaths.

As authorities continue to try and figure out who was behind this most recent shooting, Jakare's family says they won't have peace until the murderer turns themselves in.

“So what you need to do is turn yourself in. You were man enough to do it, be man enough to deal with the consequences. Jakare comes from a loving family and he didn’t deserve what’s happened to him," Jakare's uncle said.