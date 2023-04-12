At least 2 dead in fire at DeKalb County condos dubbed 'worst community in America'

Here's what we know so far.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A second person was reported dead in a house fire at the troubled condominium in DeKalb County, according to the fire department.

The fire is at the Brannon Hill Condominiums, and DeKalb Fire officials said one person has died. There's no information on how the fire may have started.

Crime and structural damage issues have consistently plagued the Brannon Hill Condominiums over the last two decades. Back in 2016, Brannon Hill was called the worst community in America by the Deen Media Center for its high crime, unsafe structures, and mounting debris.

In February this year, a pregnant woman was shot and killed at the condominiums. Her baby survived.

11Alive has sent a crew to the scene to find out more about the situation. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.