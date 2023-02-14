Father and eight kids escape Atlanta house fire

This all happened at a home on Fairburn Road.

ATLANTA — A man and his eight kids were able to escape a house fire in southwest Atlanta just before midnight Monday.

Fire officials said the blaze began somewhere in the downstairs part of the home, which was heavily damaged, making it unlivable.

The man himself said that two of his sons, ages five and six, got stuck upstairs and were screaming for help. They ultimately had to jump out of a window to reach safety.

Their father said the smoke made it difficult for him to reach them, adding "that's the worst feeling for a parent, when you can't do nothing to save your kids."

In addition, fire crews were able to rescue the man's dog and her puppies.

So far, there are no specifics about what precisely caused the fire in the first place.