Father, son drown after boat capsizes in Jackson County pond, DNR says

Their bodies were recovered by a dive team with the Jefferson Fire Department, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A father and son have drowned after their boat capsized in a private pond in Jackson County Sunday afternoon, according to Georgia's Department of Natural Resources. 

Georgia DNR said it happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Brockton Road in Jefferson, Georgia. Their bodies were recovered by a dive team with the Jefferson Fire Department, officials said.

At this time, officials are not releasing the identities of the father and son.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more. 

