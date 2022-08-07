Sheriff: 2 men arrested, charged with sexually abusing their adoptive children, recording it

Authorities were led to a home in Walton County where two men were taken into custody and their adoptive sons were rescued.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are behind bars after a child pornography investigation led authorities to their home -- only to discover the alleged subjects were their adoptive children.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said on July 27, they executed a search warrant at a home in unincorporated Loganville in reference to a man downloading child sexual abuse material.

That man told authorities he was getting the material from another person in the county who was producing it with at least one child who lived in the home, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Working alongside the Division of Family and Child Services, deputies executed a search warrant at the home in Oxford where they were able to safely take two boys into custody and arrest their adoptive fathers.

"During the execution of the search warrant, evidence that both adult males -- the adoptive fathers of the sibling pair residing in the home -- were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The two men, who 11Alive is not naming in order to protect the identity of the children, were booked with charges pending for aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.