One dead after fight during water gun game ends in actual gunfire, sheriff says

One other person was also injured, authorities said

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives are now investigating after a water gun fight ended with real gunfire and one person dead in a Fayette County Park on Friday.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office released a statement late Friday evening regarding a shooting they said happened around 5 p.m. at Kenwood Park.

The sheriff's office said that "a group of youths" were playing a game involving water guns and balloons when a fight erupted. According to the sheriff's office, the fight quickly escalated and a real exchange of gunfire occurred.

The sheriff's office said one person "collapsed on the scene" and later died after being taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital. A second person was wounded and escaped in a vehicle before later being dropped off at Southern Regional Hospital with what the sheriff's office said were not life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office has not said officially whether the injuries of the deceased or the other victim were the result of the gunfire itself or the fight that ensued prior to it.

At this point, investigators are reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses to gather additional details. As such, they have not publicly identified any suspects or victims.