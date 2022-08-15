Fire officials work to recover body along Chattahoochee River

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Fire officials are working to recover a body along the Chattahoochee River Monday night.

11Alive has a crew at the scene where several Atlanta Fire Rescue trucks were spotted just before 10 p.m. at the 2200-block of West Wesley Road NW in Atlanta's Paces neighborhood.

Cobb County Fire said it has provided a boat team to help with the search.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.