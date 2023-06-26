Person of interest in custody after fire at South Fulton apartment complex

A woman was also hurt after jumping from the second story to escape the fire.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A person of interest is now in custody after a fire broke out at a South Fulton apartment complex early Sunday morning, the fire department said.

Crews responded to The Gardens at Camp Creek Apartment Homes on Washington Road just around 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the center of an apartment building.

The fire destroyed 10 units and forced residents to evacuate. Fourteen people were displaced as a result of the fire.

A woman was also hurt after jumping from the second story to escape the fire. She was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

The American Red Cross assisted the two families and residents that were displaced.

Officials with the fire department said that they are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.