Suspect accused of shooting, killing man at Rome apartment complex arrested in Ohio

​Authorities said that Floydell Smith, 33, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio. He avoided arrest for over two weeks, police added.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROME, Ga. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous version of this story.

A man accused of taking the life of another at Rome apartment complex last month is now behind bars, according to Rome Police.

Authorities said that Floydell Smith, 33, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio. He avoided arrest for over two weeks, police added.

Smith is accused of murdering Te'Vian Williams, Sr at the Callier Forest Apartment Complex, which is located on Dodd Blvd, on June 27.

Officers said Williams was shot in the leg adding that he was "bleeding heavily." He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

His body was then taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to Rome Police.

According to investigators, Williams knew the person who shot at him and called the situation an isolated incident.

Smith has been booked into Ohio's Montgomery County Jail. He will be extradited to Floyd County, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.