COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Former commissioner of Cobb County, Tim Lee, has died following his year-long battle with cancer, officials confirm.

The local politician served in various community and civic groups before winning the election to become district commissioner. He became Chairman of the Board of Commissioners in 2010 and served in that position until 2017.

Lee is largely credited with guided Cobb County’s political machinery to partner with the Atlanta Braves when the team was looking for a way out of Turner Field. At a time when Atlanta was awash in controversy over tax subsidized construction of a new Falcons Stadium, Lee quietly offered a taxpayer subsidy from Cobb in exchange for a ballpark development project worth a billion dollars.

"I think Tim Lee deserves tremendous credit for what he did. It wouldn’t have happened without Tim Lee," said Isakson in a recent interview with 11Alive.

Isakson, a real estate specialist before he became a US Senator, says SunTrust Park and the adjacent mixed use development called The Battery Atlanta have brought new life to the Cumberland and Galleria developments across I-285.

PREVIOUS: Statue of Tim Lee - who brought Braves to Cobb County - pitched for SunTrust Park

By the time the Braves move became public in late 2013, Lee had started using political muscle to make it happen, and wasn’t afraid to make enemies. They backed his opponents in his 2016 re-election bid. But by the time Lee lost re-election to Mike Boyce, the Braves deal was done.

"Tim Lee absolutely risked his career to bring the Braves and the Battery to Cobb County," said Democratic state Rep. Teri Anuliewicz (D-Smyrna), an admirer of the Republican Lee’s tactics. She describes them as "a level of sophistication" mixed with "brute force.

"And it took a vision," she said.

Lee had been the economic development director for Habersham County for three years. He told 11Alive News just days ago he intended to beat the cancer, but adds "it could be something that takes me real quick ... It's in God's hands."

Following news of Lee's death, tributes from local politicians throughout Cobb County poured in.

Cobb Commissioner Chairman Mike Boyce offered condolences to the Lee family, saying, "The county has lost a true leader and statesman who will long be remembered for his accomplishments and love of Cobb County."

County Manager Rob Hosack echoed those sentiments, praising Lee's ability to collaborate.

"From his humble beginnings as a homeowner activist through his service as a district commissioner and the chairman, Tim Lee was always willing to listen and try to find common ground,” Hosack said.

Commissioner Bob Ott, who served alongside Lee for many years, recalled how the late-commissioner helped guide the county through "difficult economic times," saying, "His love for our county was seen from his early days as a commissioner and was even more evident when he became chairman," Ott said.

"He always wanted the best for Cobb, and it is a true tragedy his life has been cut short," he added.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the Atlanta Braves wrote that they were "deeply saddened" to hear of Lee's death. They shared how "incredibly appreciative" of his vision and leadership, specifically citing the "bold move" of bringing the team to Cobb County.

"The difficult decisions he made have paid off with the resurgence of growth throughout the county which have greatly benefited its residents and schools," the Braves said. "We are thankful to have known Tim and consider him to be a true gentleman, a thoughtful and tireless public servant, a visionary, but most of all a great husband and father. His legacy will live on and his true impact on this region will only grow over time."

A spokesman for Cobb County said flags at all county-run facilities will fly at half-staff through the former chairman's burial.

Editor's Note: The above video aired in the days before Tim Lee's death.

