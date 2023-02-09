Fort Stewart soldier passes away after in-flight medical emergency, Army officials say

Private First Class Kaleb H. Franklin, 26, was flying with a group of soldiers to the National Training Center at Fort Irin, California, for a training exercise.

FORT STEWART, Ga. — A Fort Stewart soldier passed away after experiencing an in-flight medical emergency on Tuesday, Army officials said.

Private First Class Kaleb H. Franklin, 26, was flying with a group of soldiers to the National Training Center at Fort Irin, California, for a training exercise. That's when the 26-year-old began experiencing a medical issue.

"Unit medical personnel began resuscitation as the aircrew made an emergency diversion to Amarillo, Texas," a release from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield stated.

EMS met the plane there and Franklin was taken to a local Texas hospital, where he later died.

Franklin was an information technology specialist assigned to the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team and 3rd Infantry Division. He served nearly three years of active-duty service and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, according to a release.

Army officials said they have been in contact with Franklin's family and are working to support them through this tragic time.

"Our hearts mourn his unexpected passing, a fellow Spartan with so much potential. We offer our deepest condolences to the Family," Commander of the Spartan Brigade Col. Ethan J. Diven said. "Our first priority is supporting them as well as the Soldiers in his unit and honoring his legacy in our brigade.”

Franklin's cause of death remains to be determined.

