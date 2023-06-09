Fulton County leaders vote to censure commissioner for inappropriate relationship with staffer

Leaders voted 5 to 1 to censure Commissioner Natalie Hall on Wednesday for her previous relationship with her now-former chief of staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in nearly a decade, a Fulton County commissioner has been sanctioned by fellow board members citing what they call an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Leaders voted 5 to 1 to censure Commissioner Natalie Hall on Wednesday for her previous relationship with her now-former chief of staff.

"You’re out of order,” yelled Fulton County Chair Rob Pitts at Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. who was vigorously objecting to a resolution to censure Hall.

That heated exchange was just part of the fireworks that flew during Wednesday’s Fulton County Commission meeting. There was also a colorful public comment in the version of song where a resident revamped the word to the Billy Paul song "Me and Mrs. Jones" to make reference to the sexual harassment claims brought against Hall. Those claims are currently being litigated in federal court.

“There was information that became public during the trial that showed that the choices that Commissioner Hall made in reference to her chief of staff were not prudent,” said Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman.

During one of Hall’s recent court proceedings, she acknowledged a sexual relationship with her former staffer, who filed a lawsuit saying when he ended the relationship he was terminated and is now seeking monetary damages. During Wednesday’s commission meeting, the issue also had residents calling for Hall's resignation.

“We do not trust her we don’t believe the things she says because she smirks like as if there is no apology," community leader LA Pink said. "She should step down."

The commission voted 5 to 1 to condemn Hall's actions. Hall abstained from the vote.

“This is a sad day but it’s also a day that had to be done because as elected officials we must speak to when something is egregious,” said Abdur-Rahman.