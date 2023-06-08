Grand jury selection to begin in Fulton County | Those seated could hear evidence against Donald Trump

District Attorney Fani Willis previously said July 17 is the earliest a Fulton County grand jury could hear evidence related to the Trump investigation.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Superior Court Grand Jury selection will begin Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office, signaling that Georgia's case surrounding former President Donald Trump could move into its next phase.

The next seated grand jury could be the one to potentially indict Trump of criminal charges over possibly interfering with Georgia's 2020 election.

Though the grand jury could hear several Fulton County cases, District Attorney Fani Willis recently said that she plans to present evidence against Trump and his allies during the fourth term of Fulton County's Superior Court, which runs from July 11 to Sept. 1. Grand jury selection aligns with her presented timeline, signaling this summer would be crucial in the investigation of the former president and his allies.

Timeline for potential Trump indictment

"That investigation is ongoing, but the timeline that I've set out for the American people having an answer is Sept. 1," Willis previously said to 11Alive. "The American people will have the answer they want by Sept. 1."

This isn't the only deadline Willis has set for herself.

She also previously told 11Alive that July 17 is the earliest a Fulton County grand jury could hear evidence related to the Trump investigation. She also blocked off much of August for her and her team, asking judges not to schedule trials or in-person hearings from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.

Grand jury selection would set in motion the final phase in bringing charges against the former president. It could also be the end of Willis' pursuit of holding Trump criminally liable for election meddling if the grand jury chooses not to indict.

How we got here

Fulton County Superior Court judges voted in January 2022 to impanel the special purpose grand jury at Willis' request.

Its goal was to investigate alleged violations of state law committed by Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election as they worked to change the outcome.

The jury began its work in May 2022 and it was dissolved in January 2023 after completing its final report.

For more than a year, the jury listened to testimony and evidence from various sources including Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger who was on the receiving end of a now infamous phone call. Former Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham were also summoned.

Beyond Fulton County, Trump faces other charges

Trump was recently indicted on 37 federal charges in relation to his handling of classified documents at his Florida estate. Trump's first indictment came in New York in March on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.