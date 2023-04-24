Fulton DA: Decision on charges for Trump and allies in 2020 election investigation to come in summer

In a letter sent to Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, DA Fani Willis said charging decisions will come between July 11 and Sept. 1.

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she'll announce whether former President Donald Trump and his allies will face charges tied to alleged criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 election some time between mid-July and the start of September.

According to a letter hand delivered to Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat on Monday, Willis said she will be "announcing charging decisions" during the fourth term of Fulton County's Superior Court, which runs from July 11 to Sept. 1.

"Open-source intelligence has indicated the announcement of decisions in this case may provoke a significant public reaction," Willis wrote. "We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety our community. As leaders, it is incumbent upon us to prepare."

The letter is meant to give the sheriff's office time to "coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public," Willis added.

It's unclear what other Atlanta-area law enforcement agencies received a copy of the letter. 11Alive has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The letter marks the first time Willis has laid out a timeline for the potential criminal case against Trump and his allies.

Fulton County Superior Court judges voted in January 2022 to impanel the special purpose grand jury at Willis' request. Its goal was to investigate to alleged violations of state law committed by Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election as they worked to change the outcome.

The jury began its work in May 2022, and it was dissolved in January 2023 after completing its final report.

The panel heard from 75 witnesses during its eight-month investigation. Jury foreperson Emily Kohrs previously said the final report recommended indictments against more than a dozen people. She did not reveal the recommended charges or the identities of those individuals.

In January, Willis told reporters that charging decisions tied to the investigation were imminent. To seek indictments, Willis must take the case to a regular grand jury. Special purpose grand juries lack the power to issue indictments in Georgia.