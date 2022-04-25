4 Gainesville officers attacked in two separate incidents over the weekend, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department said four officers were attacked in two separate incidents over the weekend.
In one incident, police said two officers were responding to a call from Georgia's Division of Family & Children Services (DFACS) after a juvenile had allegedly physically assaulted social workers. The Gainesville Police Department said the officers arrived and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the juvenile began attacking them as well. The officers had to be transported to the hospital with injuries, police said.
In another incident, officers were called to a local motel after receiving a "suspicious person" call. Officers arrived and were allegedly assaulted by a 27-year-old, Gainesville Police said. According to police, the man headbutted one of the officers in the nose and immediately began attacking the other. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony obstruction and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction. Both officers were treated for their injuries, police said.
Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish wrote in a Facebook post, "The spike in violence against law enforcement, both nationwide and locally, should be alarming to all. Our men and women put on their uniform each day with the idea of serving to make our community a safer and better place. I pray for our officers daily. This is just an example where a regular workday can turn tragic for those wearing the badge."