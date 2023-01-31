Police search for Gainesville shopping plaza shooting suspect

The two men who were shot are expected to recover.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police officers are searching for the man they say shot two people at a shopping plaza.

Investigators with the Gainesville Police Department announced Tuesday they are searching for Guillermo Vazquez Martinez. The 42-year-old is accused of shooting two men at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville in what police call a targeted attack the day before.

Police blocked off much of the plaza Monday night after they said Vazquez Martinez shot the two men in front of the Ross Dress for Less store. Both victims needed surgery, according to GPD Lt. Kevin Holbrook.

Authorities said the shooting happened while the plaza was crowded and that no one else was hurt. However, they roped off portions of the parking lot for hours and access to stores like Old Navy and Party City.

"This was not a random crime as the victims had a connection to Martinez," police said in an update.

Authorities have not elaborated on that connection or why they believe the shooting was targeted.

Officers are now searching for Vazquez Martinez, adding that he is believed to be on the run and is no longer in the area. He is accused of two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to submit a tip to the police by using their online tipline. People can also report tips to detectives on the case by calling (770) 534-5252.