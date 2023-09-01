Gainesville police investigate shooting at apartment complex

Officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said.

Gainesville Police Department officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments Monday evening after a man was shot outside of an apartment, according to the agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as critical.

Police said the scene is still very active. They're asking anyone with information to call authorities.