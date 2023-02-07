Girl Scouts learn about lawmaking, democracy at Georgia Capitol

The young leaders made the trip to learn more about democracy.

ATLANTA — It was a sweet trip to downtown Atlanta for hundreds of Girl Scouts Tuesday.

Troops from all over the state donned their iconic sashes and vests to learn about the issues that impact them at the Capitol for Girl Scouts Day.

The scouts also met with lawmakers to learn more about democracy and how bills become laws in Georgia.

One Clayton County scout was proudly representing Troop 19856 and said the trip gave her a new perspective on leadership.

"It helps you as a Girl Scout to know how to deal with your money and to be more present to the world," Morgan Hall said.

The day's event gave the scouts a chance to work toward their democracy badge.