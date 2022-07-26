Bomb threat cleared, police say, as Georgia Highlands College closes campuses for the day

GHC operates several campuses north of Atlanta, including in Rome, Cartersville, Dallas and Marietta.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Georgia Highlands College said Tuesday it was ceasing operations for the day across its network of campuses after a "specific threat to GHC sites."

Marietta Police Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy told 11Alive a bomb threat was received at GHC's Marietta campus. Police responded and cleared the building, he said.

A message on the GHC website read: "We have received a threat specific to GHC sites. In an abundance of caution, we are ceasing operations for the day as the investigation continues. Please exit all campuses at this time. Check highlands.edu as updates become available."

GHC operates several campuses north of Atlanta, including in Rome, Cartersville, Dallas and Marietta.

The school did not offer any further details about the threat, but in an earlier tweet first said there was an "undetermined threat" made to the Marietta campus.

About 20 minutes after that tweet, the school announced the network-wide closure.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

We have received a threat specific to GHC sites. In an abundance of caution, we are ceasing operations for the day as the investigation continues. Please exit all campuses at this time. Check https://t.co/Cmk92dE4ym as updates become available. pic.twitter.com/6DI61atGTl — Ga Highlands College (@GaHighlands) July 26, 2022