1 hurt in stabbing at Marietta church, police say

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating what led up to a stabbing in the parking lot of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Marietta Monday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Officers responded to the church, off of Bells Ferry Road, and found a person who had two stab wounds. The person stabbed was alert, conscious and breathing, according to Marietta Police.

According to the church's associate pastor, the incident happened outside in the church's parking lot.

The associate pastor said the church has a homeless mission. The two people involved in the stabbing are homeless, they said. The victim is also a part-time employee of the church, they added.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.