x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Georgia truck driver arrested after returning to scene of shooting, Michigan Police say

Michigan State Police said the shooting happened following a crash at Wayburn Street in Detroit, which involved a semi-truck and a car.
Credit: Carolyn Franks - stock.adobe.com
Horizontal shot of a red semi-truck on an interstate highway.

DETROIT — A Georgia truck driver was arrested in Detroit overnight after police said he returned to the scene after shooting at a car.

Michigan State Police said the shooting happened following a crash at Wayburn Street in Detroit, which involved a semi-truck and a car.

The semi-truck did not stop, and the other car followed the truck for several miles, according to a Twitter post from Michigan State Police

While they were tailing the truck, the driver of the semi decided to shoot at the person inside the car along I-96 eastbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the post said. 

The semi-truck then “became disabled” and stopped, according to police. The 37-year-old truck driver left the semi, but later returned to the scene, police said.

Police arrested the man.

Following the arrest, investigators recovered a pistol nearby using a K-9 unit. Shell casings were also gathered from the scene, which caused parts of I-96 and I-94 to be temporarily closed.

In addition to the gun and shell casings found at the scene, investigators learned that the shooting was filmed by the victim on their phone.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Chamblee family loses home, son in devastating fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out