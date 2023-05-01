Georgia truck driver arrested after returning to scene of shooting, Michigan Police say

Michigan State Police said the shooting happened following a crash at Wayburn Street in Detroit, which involved a semi-truck and a car.

DETROIT — A Georgia truck driver was arrested in Detroit overnight after police said he returned to the scene after shooting at a car.

The semi-truck did not stop, and the other car followed the truck for several miles, according to a Twitter post from Michigan State Police.

While they were tailing the truck, the driver of the semi decided to shoot at the person inside the car along I-96 eastbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the post said.

The semi-truck then “became disabled” and stopped, according to police. The 37-year-old truck driver left the semi, but later returned to the scene, police said.

Police arrested the man.

Following the arrest, investigators recovered a pistol nearby using a K-9 unit. Shell casings were also gathered from the scene, which caused parts of I-96 and I-94 to be temporarily closed.