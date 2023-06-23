Gwinnett County murder suspect that evaded SWAT standoff arrested, records show

Police have been searching for Christian Houston since Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A murder suspect that sparked a seven-hour SWAT standoff in Grayson and went on the run earlier this week has been arrested.

Gwinnett County jail records show Christian Houston was booked Thursday evening. The 19-year-old is accused of murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a weapon during a felony, records show. The simple battery charge is from an incident that happened last month according to a warrant.

Houston's charges stem from a shooting investigation that evolved into a SWAT situation Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home along Roseberry Lane around noon on June 18 to investigate. Once they arrived, they learned 38-year-old Rodrell Dobson was dead and understood Houston was holed up inside the home -- but that was not the case.

When they finally managed to get inside the home -- no one was found alive.

Gwinnett County authorities said Dobson went to the home to pick up a family member. Houston shot him in the driveway and left, officials said.