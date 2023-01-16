Griffin offering help to those affected by storms | What’s available and how you can help

The City of Griffin is asking for volunteers to help out at the Spalding County Senior Center and prepare hot meals for the community’s first responders.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Residents in Griffin are still recovering after a EF-3 tornado hit the town, causing extensive damage to businesses and homes. Here are some ways you can help those affected by last week’s severe weather:

Volunteers needed

The City of Griffin is asking for volunteers to help out at the Spalding County Senior Center and prepare hot meals for the community’s first responders. Those who would like to volunteer are asked to arrive at the location:

Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center is at 885 Memorial Drive. Residents can also call 678-453-4508 for volunteer opportunities

To help serve meals, call or text 770-597-7916. The volunteer event will be hosted by the Griffin-Spalding Chamber, according to a Facebook post from the City of Griffin.

Where to donate

Residents can donate items at the Donation Center at 220 East Solomon St. The City of Griffin is asking for these types of donations:

Non-perishable food items

Gift cards

Toiletries

Other personal items

Residents can also call 678-453-4508 to see what kind of items are needed.

Shelters, food and supplies offered to Griffin residents

A Shelter is now open for Griffin residents at First Methodist Church. The church is at 1401 Maple St., according to the post.

Necessities will be offered to residents at:

First Methodist Church at 1401 Maple St. (food and supplies)

Griffin First Assembly at 2000 West McIntosh Road (food and supplies)

The Donation Center at 220 East Solomon St. Items are available for pickup Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.(tarps and water)

Busses will be running to take residents to the churches for shelter or supplies. For more information, call 770-228-3020.

If residents need help, they can call the Volunteer Call Center at 678-453-4508. The center will "try to match [resident's needs] to a volunteer," according to the post.

Housing for lost pets or pets with owners in temporary shelters