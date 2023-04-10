Gwinnett County police officer hits, kills man walking on street, officials say

Police identified the man hit early Sunday morning as Ramon Perez.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was struck by a Gwinnett County Police officer's patrol car early Sunday morning while walking on the street.

The officer was driving along Brook Hollow Parkway just after 3:30 a.m. when he struck a man near the intersection at Mitchell Road, according to a release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said the man, identified as Ramon Perez, was walking in the roadway when he was hit. After the 48-year-old was hit, the officer got out and immediately started giving him aid, they added.

The man later died from his injuries. The police officer suffered minor injuries.

Georgia State Patrol is going to investigate the incident for the department, they said.

