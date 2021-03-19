Gwinnett County Schools announces plans for students to return to in-person learning in fall

Only those families that wish to opt out of in-person learning for their students will need to complete the online form available in the parent portal.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools has announced plans to return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

While all students will be scheduled for in-person instruction for the fall, the district aid it will also offer families the opportunity to opt out of returning to classrooms.

The plan for next school year does include a modified digital learning option, which will have digital students learning from digital teachers.

The district said only those families that wish to opt out of in-person learning for their students will need to complete the online form available in the parent portal. The deadline to submit the opt-out form is Sunday, April 4,

According to the news release, Gwinnett school officias said this decision takes into account students’ academic and social-emotional needs, the improving pandemic conditions (lower rates of infection), the availability of vaccinations for teachers and other school staff, and guidance from health experts and organizations.

GCPS said its plans for the fall reflect the district’s commitment to safety for its students and staff, with continued mitigation efforts such as the wearing of masks, providing PPE, and strict cleaning regimens.

On Thursday, Gwinnett County's school board voted out Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks . His contract was set to end in 2022, but the new decision means he is done at the end of July.

