How Gwinnett County's new ordinance cracks down on street racing

Gwinnett County leaders are trying to make it more difficult to drag race on the streets.

Commissioners approved a new ordinance that allows Gwinnett County Police Department to impound vehicles involved in illegal racing for up to a month. Leaders said this county ordinance addresses a gap in state law as Georgia regulations only address fines.

Gwinnett County commissioners said their ordinance comes after cities such as Atlanta and Sandy Springs passed a similar rule.

In May, Gwinnett Police along with other law enforcement made more than 80 arrests in a street racing crackdown on Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. Police said 20 people arrested were juveniles. The effort led to at least two dozen impounds, according to the county.

Gwinnett County Police Officer Hideshi Valle previously told 11Alive it can be challenging to conduct a street racing bust, especially ones so expansive. It usually takes multiple agencies working together to pull it off.

“Being able to get officers in the area when they’re currently doing their activity because as we know, they like to speed," Valle said. "They like to race, and if we don’t get there in time, a lot of them do get away and set up in other locations.”

Valle said juveniles caught in street racing activities could potentially be prohibited from getting their license. She urged those wanting to participate in street racing to do so at a local race track or another location other than public streets.

“It damages our roadways, and then our taxpayers have to pay for the damages to fix the roadways," Valle said. "When the roads are closed, it creates traffic in other areas. We try and have a proactive approach of their activity and where they set up. We hope our parents of those juveniles will speak to those children about the dangers of illegal activity to include racing.”