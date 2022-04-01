Hart County High School teacher accused of sexual assault arrested: GBI

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The above story is about the backlog of sexual assault kits.
A Hart County High School teacher is facing felony charges after inappropriate behavior with a minor, according to authorities.
Detectives with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the 30-year-old instructor on Tuesday. The GBI had been investigating the teacher since last month after the Hartwell Police Department asked them to step in.
Investigators said the criminal actions happened between August and December of last year. The teacher is facing a sexual assault charge and is accused of electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor, according to the GBI.