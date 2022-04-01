Hart County High School teacher accused of sexual assault arrested: GBI

The 30-year-old instructor is also facing charges for electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor, authorities say.

A Hart County High School teacher is facing felony charges after inappropriate behavior with a minor, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the 30-year-old instructor on Tuesday. The GBI had been investigating the teacher since last month after the Hartwell Police Department asked them to step in.