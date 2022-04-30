FedEx driver and dog die in fiery wreck in DeKalb County

It happened early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A FedEx driver and the driver's dog were killed early Saturday morning in a fiery wreck on I-285 North in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb Fire Rescue, the truck left the roadway and struck a tree. It's not yet clear what caused the driver to veer off the roadway.

The driver has not yet been identified.

The fire service said that the contents of the FedEx truck have made it a "challenge to fight the fire," and several lanes on I-285 North closed, just south of US-78.

Police are continuing to investigate and crews are still working to clean up the scene. Fire officials said it could still be some time before the interstate fully reopens.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show that only one lane of traffic, on the left shoulder, is passing through.