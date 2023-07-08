Vigil tonight to remember Rockdale County mother of four Imani Roberson

A vigil in honor of Imani Roberson will be held at her home on Plantation Boulevard, outside Conyers, at 8 p.m.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The community will come together Monday night in Rockdale County to remember a mother of four who was found dead last week after she'd been missing for three weeks.

Members of the community are encouraged to bring candles and balloons, and to feature Imani's favorite colors purple and white.

She was last seen alive July 16, before police found her body four miles from where they'd earlier found her burned car. Her husband, Donnell Anderson, has been arrested and faces murder and other charges.

As they grapple with unimaginable grief, Imani's parents, Clarine Andujar-White and Ronald Acklin, bravely stepped forward to share their anguish and plead for justice during a press conference over the weekend.

"Today is a very difficult day for our family, especially for the mother and the father," Andujar-White added later, "When I couldn't reach Imani almost three weeks ago, I knew something was wrong. Late last night, my worst fears were confirmed, and our family is devastated."

Facing an unimaginable loss, Ronald Acklin, Roberson's father, spoke of how he had been preparing Imani's mother for the worst when they received the heartbreaking news.

"When she sent me the rain doorbell video and said, 'What do I think?' I made my peace with it then," he said, adding, "I said my goodbyes."