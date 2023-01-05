Family to hold vigil for 16-year-old shot and killed at East Point MARTA station

The community will hold a prayer and balloon release for Jaylan Major at the John D. Milner Sports Complex on Randell Street in East Point.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST POINT, Ga. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous version of this story.

A metro Atlanta family and the community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old who was gunned down at an East Point MARTA station Sunday.

The community will hold a prayer and balloon release for Jaylan Major at the John D. Milner Sports Complex on Randell Street in East Point.

Major was found shot in the head after a busy weekend in Atlanta. Two teens are now behind bars, arrested in connection to his death.

According to arrest warrants, officers arrived at the rail station and found Major bleeding from the head. As they worked to collect evidence, authorities said one shell casing was on the platform and a gun was found in nearby bushes.

East Point Police officials said that a 15-year-old pulled the trigger leading to Major's death. An 18-year-old was with the other teen at the time of the shooting. Warrants reveal that a third person was also detained at the initial scene but was determined to be a friend of Major.

The four were involved in an argument that became physical, with Major stepping into the fight after one of the teens punched his friend, warrants show. That's when one teen fired a single shot, killing Major, according to arrest records.

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a handgun and voluntary manslaughter and the 18-year-old was charged with simple battery involuntary manslaughter, according to police.