'Justice for Tortuguita' rally planned at Liberty Plaza

ATLANTA — The family of the activist shot and killed in Atlanta's future police and firefighter training site will call for justice once again from Georgia's Capitol Saturday.
Manuel Paez Teran's family will host "Justice for Tortuguita" at Liberty Plaza at noon. The activist's mother is expected to speak alongside other families who have lost loved ones at the hands of law enforcement.
The rally comes a day after 11Alive obtained Georgia Department of Public Safety use of force reports, outlining the events of Jan. 18.
RELATED: What is 'Cop City'? Explaining the controversy around a future police training center in Atlanta
Documents detail the shooting that broke out during a clearing operation by law enforcement that left Paez Teran dead and a state trooper injured.
Law enforcement maintain Paez Teran - also known as Tortuguita - fired first and was killed in return fire. Activist groups and Paez Teran's family have disputed law enforcement's version of events and insisted Paez Teran was a pacifist who wouldn't have instigated the shootings.
Ultimately, Paez Teran's death had a galvanizing effect on the protest movement, leading first to demonstrations through downtown Atlanta and has culminated in the DeKalb County CEO issuing an executive order prohibiting visitors to enter Intrenchment Creek Park and the surrounding areas, which encompass the future site of the Atlanta public safety training facility.