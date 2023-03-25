'Justice for Tortuguita' rally planned at Liberty Plaza

Manuel Paez Teran's mother is expected to speak alongside other families who have lost loved ones at the hands of law enforcement.

ATLANTA — The family of the activist shot and killed in Atlanta's future police and firefighter training site will call for justice once again from Georgia's Capitol Saturday.

Manuel Paez Teran's family will host "Justice for Tortuguita" at Liberty Plaza at noon. The activist's mother is expected to speak alongside other families who have lost loved ones at the hands of law enforcement.

The rally comes a day after 11Alive obtained Georgia Department of Public Safety use of force reports, outlining the events of Jan. 18.

Documents detail the shooting that broke out during a clearing operation by law enforcement that left Paez Teran dead and a state trooper injured.

Law enforcement maintain Paez Teran - also known as Tortuguita - fired first and was killed in return fire. Activist groups and Paez Teran's family have disputed law enforcement's version of events and insisted Paez Teran was a pacifist who wouldn't have instigated the shootings.