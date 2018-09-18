LOS ANGELES — Katt Williams and Tiffany Haddish seem to making amends after the Atlanta comedian took shots at the "Girls Trip" actress earlier.

Williams posed kneeling with Haddish backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Haddish posted the photos on her Instagram with the hashtags "#emmys2018 #success #winners." Williams won an Emmy earlier in the week for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

The post comes on the same day that news started circulating that the comedian reportedly had a gun pulled on him by the husband of Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith outside a Norcross comedy club.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an interview "Wanda and Katt previously recorded in Atlanta," police said.

The interview, which aired Friday, featured Williams and Smith going back and forth in a verbal assault viewed over 2 million times on YouTube. Williams took shots at Smith and other big stars, including mocking Haddish.

But, from the look of the photos, it appears Williams and Haddish have moved beyond their war of words and made amends.

