LOS ANGELES — Katt Williams and Tiffany Haddish seem to making amends after the Atlanta comedian took shots at the "Girls Trip" actress earlier.

Williams posed kneeling with Haddish backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Haddish posted the photos on her Instagram with the hashtags "#emmys2018 #success #winners." Williams won an Emmy earlier in the week for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

The post comes on the same day that news started circulating that the comedian reportedly had a gun pulled on him by the husband of Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith outside a Norcross comedy club.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an interview "Wanda and Katt previously recorded in Atlanta," police said.

READ | Katt Williams threatened with gun by Wanda Smith's husband outside comedy club, police say

The interview, which aired Friday, featured Williams and Smith going back and forth in a verbal assault viewed over 2 million times on YouTube. Williams took shots at Smith and other big stars, including mocking Haddish.

But, from the look of the photos, it appears Williams and Haddish have moved beyond their war of words and made amends.

Photos: Atlanta stars walk the Emmy gold carpet
01 / 21
02 / 21
Natalia Dyer arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
03 / 21
Lead actor in a drama series and guest actor in a comedy series nominee Sterling K. Brown arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
04 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Karamo Brown attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
05 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: RuPaul attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
06 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Lonnie Chavis attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
07 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Lakeith Stanfield attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
08 / 21
Jennifer Lewis arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
09 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tan France attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
10 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jonathan Van Ness attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
11 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Niles Fitch attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
12 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Zazie Beetz attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
13 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Charlie Heaton attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
14 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Joe Keery (L) and Maika Monroe attend the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
15 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Caleb McLaughlin attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
16 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Gaten Matarazzo (L) and Noah Schnapp attend Audi at The 70th Annual Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)
17 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Xosha Roquemore (L) and Lakeith Stanfield attend Audi at The 70th Annual Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)
18 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: David Rysdahl (L) and Zazie Beetz attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
19 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Gaten Matarazzo attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
20 / 21
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Caleb McLaughlin attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
21 / 21

