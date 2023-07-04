All-clear given at Kennesaw State's Marietta campus after suspect runs from attempted traffic stop

Here's what we know.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A suspect running away from police during an attempted traffic stop prompted a shelter-in-place order at Kennesaw State's Marietta campus Friday night. An all-clear has since been given and the university returned to normal operations, KSU said.

Cobb County Police said they conducted a traffic stop near the campus and that's why KSU's Marietta campus was told to remain indoors. The university added a police K-9 tracked down a suspect who had been on campus grounds, the school said.

Marietta Police also assisted in the incident.

Kennesaw State said police were looking for a suspect who ran from police. They do not know if the person was armed at the time.

KSU Emergency: All clear has been issued for the Marietta Campus. Police K9 tracking suspect off campus. Normal campus operations may resume. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) April 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.