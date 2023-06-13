Georgia children of incarcerated parents receive job training, support through nonprofit

The 200,000 children in Georgia who have had a parent in prison are statistically more likely to be incarcerated, too. Nonprofit Kidz4tomorrow hopes to change that.

ATLANTA — Nearly 200,000 children in Georgia have had a parent spend time in prison, according to a state survey. That's why a Georgia nonprofit is working to support those children and their families.

Kidz 2 Leaders is on a critical mission to end generational incarceration, according to Executive Director Christina Cummings.

"If you have an incarcerated parent, research has shown that you are three times more likely than your peers to be involved with the criminal justice system," said Cummings. "There's a huge risk for these kids and families, and we want to be there as a support system for them to help them overcome that."

The nonprofit recently hosted a job interview training program for the students at Jackson Healthcare in Alpharetta.

Called Interns4Tomorrow, the program provides high school students with college and career readiness training, as well as real-life internship opportunities in metro Atlanta businesses.

Damien Walker, a high school junior, was one of the students who participated in the job interview event.

"I definitely need this program, I need it more than anything," Walker said. "Me and my family has been through some rather traumatic experiences. Going through what I was going through, we had to heal.”

Sydney Johnson, 17, also attended the event. She said it's been a comfort getting to know the other students, and realizing she wasn't alone.

“I'm around this group of people and they're like me," she said. “My biological mom, she's in prison and I just miss her. But you have to realize that’s not your life. You have to live your life.”

Cummings said many of their students have been involved with Kidz2Leaders since they were young.

“I met many of these kids when they were in that 8-to-10-year-old age range, and now they're here as successful young adults and about to start their first work experience," Cummings said. "It's really exciting to see."

The students will start internships this summer with local partners like Jackson Healthcare which will continue to prepare them for life after high school.

At the end of the summer, the students create a presentation for the business partnerships and the board of directors about their internship experience. Every two years, the Interns4Tomorrow program provides a business trip for each intern to New York City after successful training and internship completion.