Krispy Kreme on Ponce in Midtown Atlanta is back! Sort of...

The iconic landmark caught fire twice this year.

ATLANTA — In-town residents won't have to wait any longer for Krispy Kreme to come back to its Ponce de Leon location.

After two major fires at the landmark earlier this year, the structure was grazed in November.

In the meantime, the company opened a temporary drive-thru only pop-up shop on Tuesday.

They might not be as hot out of the oven as you'd get from the store, but you can still get fresh original glazed doughnuts along with some of their classic assorted varieties.

The location will soon house a permanent re-built store, the company said. Owned by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, they said they hope to open some time in 2022. The company plans to retain and refurbish some of the elements and features of the historic shop, including its iconic sign, they said in a statement.

“The Ponce de Leon location is one of our most historic and iconic shops and together with our partner Shaquille O’Neal we’ve been looking forward to bringing back the joy that is Krispy Kreme to Midtown Atlanta for nearly a year,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “The community has shown us so much support and we’ve missed serving them. We’re excited to be serving up awesome doughnuts and joy again, especially during the holiday season.”