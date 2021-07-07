KSU football coach says team is in shock following QB's death

The sheriff's office in Escambia County increased the reward up to $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has increased its reward to $10,000 for any information that may lead to an arrest in the brutal killing of Kennesaw State University quarterback Ladarius Clardy.

The KSU football player left an impact on his team as they continue to mourn his loss. The head football coach, Brian Bohannan said that Clardy was not only a positive influence on the field, but off of the field as well.

“You’re talking about an outstanding young man, an outstanding teammate, an outstanding competitor, and an awesome student," Coach Bohannan said.

The coach added that Clardy carried a light wherever he went, "he was on the up and up, and there were great things ahead of him."

Right now, the sheriff's office is still trying to figure out who killed him after his car was found riddled with bullet holes last week in Pensacola. Clardy grew up in Florida and was a football standout at Pine Forest High School.

Authorities haven't arrested anyone yet, but they did release an image of the car that they believe may be connected to the crime.

On Monday, students, teammates, and staff gathered at the university for a vigil to remember Clardy.