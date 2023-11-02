LaGrange community holds forum to combat gun violence

The event was held one week after a 15-year-old was killed in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Several dozen residents in LaGrange filed into The House of Transformation Miracle Ministries Saturday to try and come up with solutions to address gun violence in the community.

“We’ve done a lot of talking. It’s time to get down to business," Bruce Griggs told the crowd.

The summit was planned in the wake of the death of Quendarrious Woodyard. The 15-year-old was killed after a bullet hit him while he was at the apartment complex where he lived.

Among the attendees were representatives from the Troup County NAACP, the LaGrange Police Department and the local school district.

One of the people who attended was Tiffany Webb. She tells 11Alive attending the summit was especially important for her and her children.

"I hate it because I'm not from that world, so I hate it. I'm not from a world of where every other day there's a shooting," she told 11Alive.

Webb says she lives in the same complex where Woodyard was killed and she's scared about what the experience will do to the young people in her life.

"I feel that my kids need to see what this is doing to our streets, our community, and possibly their lives one day," she said

Discussions became heated when talking about solutions, but temporary plans involving community leaders was reached before the summit's end.