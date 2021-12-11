Police release 911 calls, bodycam footage after hours-long LaGrange ended in flames

The standoff happened on Nov. 16 and went on until the next morning with a home burning down in flames and a man dead.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — New details have been released about a police standoff in LaGrange that ended in a home burning down in flames and a man found dead.

On Nov. 16, LaGrange Police responded to a home at the 100-block of Sunny Point Circle. While the situation was unfolding, authorities asked people to stay out of the area and asked those who live in the area to remain inside of their homes.

The standoff began the day before when officers responded to the home regarding a welfare check for two 8-year-old children.

A 911 call was later released– one of the boys had called 911 to report their dad was having a seizure and that he needed help. Dispatch told the boys to go outside to the top of the driveway where police were waiting for them. They were safely removed from the home. The boys told the officers that their dad was inside of the home on the floor and that he was wearing a vest and had guns with him.

That night, officers pleaded with the 39-year-old man to come out of the home for medical attention. In the officer's body camera footage, he slams the front door of the home and officers backed away knowing that he was armed and they couldn't fully see him at night.

The next day, officers began texting him and they received several disturbing messages including threats from him. Search and felony arrest warrants were obtained for the man. As officers were evacuating people from the area, an officer saw him approach with a rifle. As the officer took cover, multiple rounds were fired, the officer's body camera footage shows.

Drone footage from the police department captured the man in his yard holding an AR-style rifle.

After being spotted by the drone, he walked through the woods in the Moss Creek area where officers issued commands for him to stop. The man continued walking back to his home and officers quickly evacuated his neighbors nearby. The man then went back to his home and began firing shots at the drone.

Later, Coweta County Sheriff's Office Bearcat armored vehicle arrived and continued to give him verbal commands. The man shot at their armed vehicle dozens of times, the officer's body camera footage shows. Police previously said they believe he fired in excess of 300 rounds at officers and disabled one of their armored vehicles.

According to police, he fired at officers for more than three hours and moved through his darkened home while firing from various doors and windows. Officers worked to position themselves to engage with the man. According to the police department, he also threw an explosive at officers.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, a small fire broke out inside of the garage of the home. Due to the man firing back at officers and the limited visibility, they did not engage with the man further but remained on standby, according to LaGrange Police.

LaGrange Police said they deployed a robot but couldn't find the man. Once it was daylight, the fire quickly grew and completely engulfed the home in flames. LaGrange firefighters responded to the scene but the home was completely destroyed.

In an officer's body camera video, you can hear unused ammunition exploding inside of the home during the fire.

LaGrange Police said human remains were later recovered inside of the home.